Fine wine prices reach all-time high

The industry benchmark, the Liv-ex 100, and the broadest measure of the fine wine market, the Liv-ex 1000, peaked in September 2021.

The Liv-ex 100 index has returned to its previous peak, set in June 2011.

The Liv-ex 1000 index rose 2.5% in September – its eighth consecutive month of gains.

The Burgundy 150 is at an all-time high, and the best-performing sub-index in September.

Liv-ex indices break records in September

The Liv-ex 100 index rose 3.85% in September to close at 364.44, within a whisker of the peak set in June 2011 (364.69).

The Liv-ex 1000 index is also at its highest level ever. The broadest measure of the market rose 2.5% last month to close at 395.37.

2021 is shaping up as the best year for the fine wine market. Year-to-date, the Liv-ex 100 index is up 17.4% over the past year (September 2020-September2021), while the Liv-ex 1000 12.5%.

The key indices track the price performance of the most in-demand fine wines. The factors that fuel fine wine’s rising prices will be examined in our first Quarterly Review released.

Regional trends

Prices rose across all regions in September. The Burgundy 150 was the best performing Liv-ex 1000 sub-index, up 5.7%. The index has surpassed its previous peak (November 2018) and is now at 630.97.

The Champagne 50 was the second biggest riser, up 4.5% last month. Burgundy and Champagne also lead price performance year-to-date.

The Italy 100 index was the slowest riser in September, up just 0.8%.

