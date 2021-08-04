Fine Wine’s Benchmark Index celebrates 20 years of insight

The Liv-ex Fine Wine 100, the industry’s benchmark index, rose 2.6% in July to close at 346.57, just 5% off its all-time high.

The index also passed a new milestone in July. In its first two decades, the index has risen 270.7%, survived three global financial crises, and returned more than the S&P 500.

Originally, the Fine Wine 100 was created as an addition for the Monthly Market Report. Once it was published, however, it gained so much support and coverage from the trade and media that it became a Liv-ex mainstay.

The index was officially launched in December 2003 and backdated to July 2001.

From the beginning, the Liv-ex Fine Wine 100 provided insight into the overall health of the fine wine market. It is now quoted by both Bloomberg and Reuters and regularly forms the foundation of fine wine investment reports and updates.

In appropriate fashion, Champagnes made up three of the top 10 spots for movers in July. Louis Roederer Cristal 2009 appreciated 10.3%. It was followed by Moët & Chandon’s Dom Pérignon 2009 up 9.8% and Pol Roger Sir Winston Churchill 2008 up 6.6%.

Taittinger’s Comtes de Champagne 2007 and Dom Pérignon 2006 were both slightly outside the top 10 with 5% gains.

