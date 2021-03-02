Liv-ex 100’s rise continues in February

The Liv-ex Fine Wine 100 rose once again in February, for the ninth consecutive month, as the secondary market continued its rally.

The index rose 0.59% in February to close at 322.67, continuing the positive progress for the benchmark index which has been moving upwards since June 2020.

With the 2019 Burgundies released in January and the new, highly-rated 2018 Super Tuscans starting to emerge, wines from these regions dominated the best-performing labels last month.

Domaine Leflaive’s Chevalier Montrachet 2016 continued to build on its solid performance in January and led the way in February, up 10%.

The estate’s 2015 Puligny-Montrachet ‘Clavoillon’ was another strong riser up 6.4%, just behind Domaine de la Romanee-Conti’s 2015 Romanee-Conti, up 6.7%.

Meanwhile, Tignanello’s 2015 – one of its top-rated vintages – rose 7.3% to break past £1,000 a case and the 2013 vintage of Ornellaia was up 6.3%.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for top Burgundy, however, as there were declines for Domaine Leroy’s 2015 Clos de Vougeot, Armand Rousseau’s 2015 Chambertin and DRC’s La Tache 2015.

