The fine wine market hits an all-time high

The Liv-ex 1000 index has risen to new heights over the last three months.

Lafite 2018’s two-month reign as the leading wine traded by value was finally ended by an Italian label.

The Champagne 50 led the gains among the sub-indices.

One of the broadest Fine Wine Market’s benchmark indicies, the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000, rose for its ninth consecutive month, with an increase of 0.76% in May.

The index closed the month at 372.78, making this the third month the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000 has hit a new high.

The fine wine market continued to broaden in May with an average of 630 different wines being traded on weekly basis, a 40% increase on the same period last year.

The top traded wine by both value and volume was the recently released Sassicaia 2018. It bumped Lafite Rothschild 2018 off the top spot, which it had held for the last two months.

Six of the seven Liv-ex 1000 sub-indices rose in May, with only the Italy 100 drifting a little (-0.10%). All seven Liv-ex 1000 sub-indices are positive over the past year, however.

The Champagne 50 leads yearly gains, having risen 13.2% over the past 12 months. The Burgundy 150 is close behind, with a rise of 9.9% over the past year.

The Rest of the World 60 has lagged behind the other sub-indices but led gains for May, up 3.06%. Screaming Eagle was its largest mover – its vintages saw an average increase of 5.5%.

The Champagne 50 has been on an impressive run, which continued in May. Six of the top 15 best performing Liv-ex 1000 LWIN7s came from the region.