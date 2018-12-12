The top traded wines by value in 2018

Today’s post takes a look at the top traded wines on Liv-ex by value in 2018. As the table above shows, almost all the wines in the top ten are from Bordeaux. Two wines are from Champagne and one from Italy.

Dom Perignon 2009 ranked 6th, but Louis Roederer Cristal 2008 claimed the top spot. The latter was released back in May, and was scored 98+ points by Antonio Galloni (Vinous) a few months later. In his tasting note, he described the wine as one “that takes over all the senses and never lets up”.

Wine Spectator’s wine of the year, Sassicaia 2015 ranked second. Following the announcement, the wine saw a flurry of trade on Liv-ex and was the top traded wine by both value and volume in November. It’s most recent trade price of £1,660 per 12×75 represents a 46% increase on its release price back in February.

In third place was the highly-coveted Margaux 2015. Since becoming physical earlier this year, demand for the commemorative bottle has increased. It last traded for £12,000 per 12×75, an 182% increase on its release price of £4,250, but 7.5% off its high of £13,000.

Lafite Rothschild, however, has dominated trade. Four vintages from the First Growth have been among the top traded wines this year: the 2005, 2009, 2014 and 2015.

Overall, Haut Brion 1989 was the most expensive wine in the top 10. It traded at £25,000 per 12×75 in June this year, an all-time high for the wine. It is currently up 38% for the year.

